In a commendable move to support students during the crucial 10th class public/board exams in 2024, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced that students in Visakhapatnam, AP, can benefit from free travel in designated RTC buses. The initiative, authorized by the District Public Transport Officer, aims to facilitate stress-free transportation for students appearing in the exams. This free transport will be operational from 18 to 20 March. With 138 centres across Vizag conducting examinations, this initiative will surely help make the exam season easier, and travel more convenient.

Buses offering free transportation:

The APSRTC has meticulously organized special bus services to cater to students’ needs. Whether they reside in the heart of the city or on its outskirts, these specific buses will ensure hassle-free travel to the examination centers:

From RTC Complex towards Old Post Office: 25P, 25E, 60C, 52D, 48A, 60

From RTC Complex towards Tagarapuvalasa:: 222, 222V, 211, 411V

From RTC Complex towards Bheemili: 999, 900K

From RTC Complex to Convent Junction/Pendurthi, over towards Sabbavaram/Kothavalasa: 300C, 12D, 68K, 28K

From RTC Complex to NAD/Gajuwaka side, via Gurudwara: 38, 38K, 500, 38Y, 38D, 28Z/H

From RTC Complex towards Gajuwaka, via Convent Junction: 400, 400Y, 411V

From Kurmannapalem towards Tagarapuvalasa: 111, 111V, 411V

From Gajuwaka to Scindia via Collector Office side: 99, 333

Special Note

Even students without a bus pass can avail themselves of this facility. By showing their hall tickets, they can travel from home to the examination centre and back using both ‘Pallvelugu’ and ‘City Ordinary’ buses. This provision applies exclusively to Class 10 students appearing for public examinations on the designated examination days.

In the press release, A Appalaraju, the Visakhapatnam District Public Transport Department Officer, encouraged all students of AP to utilize this opportunity and wished them success in their 10th class public/board exams in 2024.

