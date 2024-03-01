Due to a failure of Over Head Equipment (OHE) in the Chimidipalli-Borraguhalu section of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, express trains traveling the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route have been canceled, diverted, or short-terminated. Here are more details for passengers:

Cancellations and Short Terminations on 1 March:

Train No 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special, scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam on 1 March, is canceled between Visakhapatnam and Koraput.

Train No 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, departing from Kirandul on 1 March, will be short-terminated at Koraput. It will return as Train No 08551 from Koraput to Kirandul.

Diversions:

Train No 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express, which departed from Kirandul yesterday, 29 February, will follow a diverted route via Koraput, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, and Kottavalasa.

In the return direction, Train No 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express, which departed yesterday, 29 February, from Visakhapatnam will run via a diverted route through Vizianagaram, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Passengers are advised to take note of the route modifications of these Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express trains and plan their travel accordingly.