The Waltair Division, of the East Coast Railway, has asked passengers to note that the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train services, which operate seven days a week, are to face cancellation on 10 April 2024. The cancellations have been announced due to a traffic-cum-power block to accommodate bridge rebuilding work happening between Borraguhalu and Karakavalasa in the KK line of Waltair Division. The details are as follows:

Train No 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Special, scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 6:45 am, will be cancelled. Similarly, Train No 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam, scheduled to depart from Kirandul at 6:00 am, will also be cancelled.

The public is requested to be mindful of these changes and plan their travel accordingly.

New Economy Coaches For Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Trains

In related news, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has announced the augmentation of Train No 08551, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train, and Train No 08552, the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger train, with 3AC Economy Coaches. This is being done in a bid to cater to the escalating demand for travel towards Araku and Jagdalpur. The enhancements will be in effect for a period of three months, commencing from April, and going on till June 2024.

The specifics of the augmentation are as follows:

A 3AC Economy coach will be appended to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Train (No 08551) from 8 April to 30 June. A 3AC Economy coach will be appended to the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Train (No 08552) from 9 April to 1 July.

The move is aimed at mitigating the additional rush of passengers during this period, thereby ensuring a comfortable and seamless travel experience for commuters.

Whilst noting the train cancellation on 10 April, passengers are encouraged to leverage this additional facility in the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul trains for a smoother and more convenient journey during the peak travel season.

The announcement was made by A K Tripathi, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Read also: Special Trains from Vizag to Secunderabad, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Bengaluru till June

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.