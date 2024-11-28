The month of December is the perfect time to explore the cultural richness of our country. Living in Visakhapatnam gives you the advantage of being close to one of the most vibrant winter festivals. This year, rather than visiting the same old places, try to attend these grand festivals where people celebrate their culture and traditions in unique ways. So, warm up your winter by visiting these amazing festivals – a perfect getaway from Visakhapatnam.

1. Konark Dance Festival

Get ready to dive into the cultural odyssey of Odisha. Every year, this place transforms into a vibrant hub with the Konark Dance Festival.

Organised by the Odisha Tourism Department, the event pays homage to India’s classical dance forms, in the backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage site – The Sun Temple in Konark.

Performances like Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri and other classical art forms will mesmerise the viewers on an open-air stage, gleaming with golden lights. This year, the Konark Festival stage line-up features artists from the US as well.

Date: From December 1 to December 15

2. Araku Winter Festival / Chali Panduga

Araku is undoubtedly the ultimate getaway in winter. However, this year, try doing something different by attending the Araku Winter Festival.

The three-day Araku Winter Festival will be held for the first time in the valley, with cultural troupes and artists coming from the Advasi states.

Along with the cultural performances, you can experience hot air balloon trips and heli-tourism at this festival.

Date: December first week

3. Kambala Festival

Kambala Festival is an annual buffalo race held in the state of Karnataka.

It’s popular among the farming community in the state, especially in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udipi and Bhatkal.

The race takes place on two parallel tracks filled with slushy water. The origin of this festival can be traced back to thousands of years and was originally known as Karaga celebrations.

Date: From October 26 to April 19.

4. Karthigai Deepam

Karthigai Deepam is a traditional festival celebrated in South India. However, every year in Thiruvannamalai, Tamilnadu, it is celebrated lavishly.

Temples lit up with thousands of lamps and families come together to offer prayers and celebrate the divine light.

This year, around 40-45 lakh visitors are expected to participate in this Maha Deepam Festival.

Date: From December 1 to December 17

Also read- 5 chilly places near Visakhapatnam other than Araku that you’ll love this winter!

5. Cochin Carnival

End your year with a week-long celebration in Kerala – The Cochin Carnival. Held in a fort in Kochi, this festival is filled with colourful parades, cultural performances and sporting events. The grand parade on New Year’s Day and the burning giant Pappanji mark the beginning of the new year.

Date: From Dec 25 to January 1

These festivals are sure to warm your soul and heart with captivating traditions and grand celebrations. So, pack your bags, grab your camera, plan your next getaway from Visakhapatnam and make some lasting memories at these amazing winter festivals.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel-related s updates.