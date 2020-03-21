Coronavirus outbreak: Buses from Andhra Pradesh to be suspended for a day 

With a person from Visakhapatnam testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the count has gone up to three in Andhra Pradesh. As the fears surrounding the virus continue to grip the state, the government is taking necessary steps to ensure public safety. On Saturday, the State Transport, Information, and Public Relations Minister, Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani), announced that buses from Andhra Pradesh would be suspended on Sunday.

Speaking further, he informed that this decision to suspend Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services, was taken in line with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s, call to observe a self-imposed lockdown (Janata Curfew) from 7 AM to 9 PM on 22 March to contain the deadly coronavirus. Reportedly, buses from Andhra Pradesh, which are meant for long-distance travel will temporarily be cancelled from midnight on Saturday. Furthermore, those who run private buses were also asked to co-operate with the corporation.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh, the State Government has set up task force teams to monitor the precautionary and control measures in each district. Each task force unit will be headed by the District Collector with the Superintendent of Police (SP), District Medical and Health Officer, Municipal Commissioners, Railway and Airport officials as its members.

Earlier on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, convened a video conference with the collectors of the 13 districts of the state. Addressing the officials, Mr Reddy stated that awareness regarding COVID-19 should be raised among the public. He further instructed the authorities should crack the whip on the sellers who are hiking prices to cash in on the situation.