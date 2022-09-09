The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Visakhapatnam branch has arrested the Depot Manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Bhimavaram, Peda Babu Rao for demanding a bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant.

Based on a complaint, the accused Peda Babu Rao demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 to not mark adverse entries for payment of wages to 35 employees every month. The complainant who was unwilling to pay the bribe took the matter to the police and lodged a complaint with the CBI, Visakhapatnam and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Acting upon the complaint, the CBI officials caught the FCI official red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from the complainant. Following his arrest, the police conducted searches at his office and residence and incriminating documents have been seized. The accused, Pedda Babu Rao will be produced before the Principal Special Judge Court for CBI cases, Visakhapatnam today.

