January is almost ending and looking back, it was packed with the best entertainment. OTT platforms have released new movies, and web series, and almost every day this month we have been thoroughly entertained.

18 Pages

The story revolves around Siddhu, a software engineer, who finds a journal belonging to a girl named Nandini. As he proceeds to read through the journal, he falls in love with Nandini and decides to find her. This romantic comedy film is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and written by Sukumar. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in prominent roles

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 27 January 2023

An Action Hero

The story revolves around a famous film star, Maanav, who is loved by everyone. However, things take a quick turn when he gets involves in the murder of a man named Vicky. This action thriller film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and written by Neeraj Yadav. This movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 January 2023

Saturday Night

The plot revolves around a group of four friends, who reunite after a long time. The reunion leads them to discover the true meaning of friendship. The movie is described as a celebration of friendship. This drama-comedy film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Naveen Bhaskar. The cast includes Nivin Pauly, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 27 January 2023

Raangi

The plot focuses on a journalist named Thaiyal Nayagi and how she uncovers a conspiracy while working on a story. This female-centric action thriller film is directed by M. Saravanan and written by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Anaswara Rajan, and Bekzod Abdumalikov in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 January 2023

You People

The story follows the life of a new couple, who find themselves battling social expectations and generational differences. The cultural clash between their two families makes an entertaining comedy. The film romantic comedy film is directed by Kenya Barris. The main cast includes Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and other notable actors. Catch this film on Netflix to the new couple deal with their differences.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 27 January 2023

Narvik

The film is set in the year 1940 and focuses on a small town in northern Norway called, Narvik. The film shows a fierce two-month battle, over the control of Narvik’s iron ore. This historical drama film is directed by Erik Skjoldbjærg. The original language of this film is Norwegian and can be watched with subtitles in a preferred language. The film stars Kristine Hartgen, Carl Martin Eggesbø, Henrik Mestad, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 January 2023

