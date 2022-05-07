It is a common scene to watch actors work across all film industries in India. Similarly, many actors from Bollywood have shown their talent in Telugu films. We have all watched how Katrina Kaif in Malleswari, Kangana in Ek Niranjan and many others who chose the Telugu film industry at the beginning of their careers. But established actors from Bollywood are commonly seen to be doing supporting characters in Tollywood movies in the recent past. Take a look at them.

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who ventured into Tollywood movies.

#1 Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty who made many noteworthy appearances in Bollywood has now started venturing into Tollywood through supporting character roles. His first Tollywood appearance was with Vishnu Manchu in the film Mosagallu. The versatile actor has recently played a prominent role in Varun Tej’s Ghani. He plays the role of a yesteryear Indian boxer.

#2 Dia Mirza

The Bollywood actor who connected with the audience with her flawless beauty and performance has ventured into the Telugu Film Industry. Her first Telugu movie was opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna in the movie Wild Dog. The film was directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. Other Bollywood actors such as Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni are also featured in the same film.

#3 Ajay Devgn

One of the most famous actors in Bollywood for his fiery and strong performances, Ajay Devgn is widely loved for his strong cop roles. The versatile actor proved that he could pull off any given role with Rajamouli’s RRR. He plays the role of Ram Charan’s father who seemed to have inspired his freedom struggle.

#4 Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man fame made Manoj Bajpayee a global star. From his screen presence to dialogue delivery to facial expressions, this actor is a legend. He has also worked in Tollywood films and has delivered strong performances. His first appearance was opposite Allu Arjun in Happy. He also performed in Vedam and Komaram Puli.

#5 Jackie Shroff

A hero, a model, a villain, a father, a brother and much more. There is no end to the number of roles Jackie Shroff has mastered. The Bollywood actor who ruled the industry with his looks also ventured into other regional languages. Mostly seen in negative roles in Telugu, he appeared in Astram, Bank, Shakti, Panja and Sahoo his most recent film.

#6 Kay Kay Menon

Krishna Kumar Menon, better known by the stage name Kay Kay Menon, has predominantly acted across various film industries in India. The actor’s performance in the movie Haider which is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play received a lot of appreciation. He also won many awards for the same. This versatile actor made his Tollywood debut with the film The Ghazi Attack.

The next biggest Bollywood actor who will be seen in Tollywood is Salman Khan. He has been roped in for a prominent role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Godfather, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. Many other actors have also acted in Tollywood in small roles, one such actor is Alia Bhat who made an appearance in Rajamouli’s RRR.

Let u know which Bollywood actor impressed you with his Tollywood performance, in the comments below.