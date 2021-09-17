Bigg Boss Telugu, the desi version of the famous American reality show, Big Brother, first aired in July, 2017 on Star Maa. Ever since then, the show has been garnering attention and appreciation for providing a platform to budding artists. Today, the show is revered as the Telugu audience’s most-watched reality show. The past winners of Bigg Boss Telugu have now become household names.

The fifth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on 5 September 2021. Owing to the popularity of the show, the launch event received the highest ever Gross Rating Points (GRPs) of 1303. These GRPs is considered to be the highest ever in the market.

Thank you all for 5 much Love!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. You made Starmaa the unbeatable No 1 with BiggBoss Season 5 launch. #BiggBossTelugu5 @starmaa pic.twitter.com/x0iPYwCoUH — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 16, 2021

As the program continues to remain among the favorite reality shows of the Telugu audience, here is the list of winners of Bigg Boss across seasons.

#1 Siva Balaji (Season 1)

Siva Balaji is a popular actor and producer in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). He also appears in Tamil language films. His popular films include Arya, Sankranti and Snehamera Jeevitam.

#2 Kaushal Manda (Season 2)

Congratulations #Kaushal for winning #BiggBossTelugu2 .. Wishing you all the best for future endeavours 👍 pic.twitter.com/Yb2Is5mHSj — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 30, 2018

Kaushal Manda is an actor in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). This actor was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. His famous works include Comedy Express, Anukokunda Oka Roju, and Raja Kumarudu.

#3 Rahul Sipligunj (Season 3)

Congratulations #RahulSipligunj for winning #BiggBossTelugu3 title. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours 👍#BB3TeluguFinale pic.twitter.com/jeFcJIJS5o — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 3, 2019



Rahul Sipligunj is a folk singer and music director, songwriter, and independent musician. Rahul emerged as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner, despite the tough competition from Sreemukhi. He is famously known for his Hyderabadi Telugu style of singing. Out of all the Bigg Boss winners, Rahul Sipligunj is one of the popular ones.

#4 Abijeet Duddala (Season 4)

Abijeet Duddala is an actor in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). He made his debut in the film Life is Beautiful. He later acted in the web series Pelli Gola. Reportedly, he is the highest-voted Bigg Boss Telugu winner so far.

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5?