Twitter reacts as Rahul Sipligunj wins Bigg Boss 3 Telugu title

Celebrations are in order for Rahul Sipligunj, who was declared the winner of the reality TV show Big Boss 3 Telugu. The season saw many new faces like Punarnavi and Siva Jyothi and well-known artists like Hema and Varun Sandesh fighting it out in the Big Boss house. Fans admit the season was entertaining, while the finale itself had a nail-biting finish. As the winner was declared, Twitter was filled with exciting reactions from the show’s fans.

First in line was Rahul’s good friend and actor Noel Sean. He has been highly supportive of the contestant through the season and even tweeted requesting for fans to vote for him. His excitement was palpable while his friend finally took the winner’s mantle.