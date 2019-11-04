Twitter reacts as Rahul Sipligunj wins Bigg Boss 3 Telugu title

Celebrations are in order for Rahul Sipligunj, who was declared the winner of the reality TV show Big Boss 3 Telugu. The season saw many new faces like Punarnavi and Siva Jyothi and well-known artists like Hema and Varun Sandesh fighting it out in the Big Boss house. Fans admit the season was entertaining, while the finale itself had a nail-biting finish. As the winner was declared, Twitter was filled with exciting reactions from the show’s fans.
Title Manadey Chicha Reyyyyyyyy!!!@Rahulsipligunj thank you one & all who Supported all these days!!!
This is only because of you all!!!#MuchLove #hugs #RahulSipligunj #BiggBoss3Telugu pic.twitter.com/yMnOctkVzV
— Noel (@mrnoelsean) November 3, 2019
Congratulations #RahulSipligunj for winning #BiggBossTelugu3. pic.twitter.com/nBC7U6w4xi
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 3, 2019
#Rahul one of the very few contestants who don’t know how this game is played, who’s graph gradually increased in 2nd half. his main asset was his TALENT of singing and composing any song for the moment, his DILDAAR attitude won it for him
DESERVING WINNER 🏆 #BiggBossTelugu3 pic.twitter.com/iq9SFfCtTV
— Navin 🧘♂️ (@Mister_Awesomee) November 4, 2019
Congratulations #RahulSipligunj. Wishing you all good success for your for your new life. Plz be humbled and loving with everyone like same in #BBT3 https://t.co/v8oobkLOs0
— Vmorisetty (@vmorisetty) November 3, 2019
This year #BiggBossTelugu3 had a good lot of contestants, entertaining, talented & genuine ones.
First time in my 13yrs as viewer, I saw complete season without bias/favorite and everyone of Top 5 were deserving to win title.
Congrats to @Rahulsipligunj chicha #RahulSipligunj
— Prakash – ప్రకాశ్ – प्रकाश 🇮🇳 (@Saireddy95) November 4, 2019
