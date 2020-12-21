Hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, the fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, which was launched on 6 September, drew to a close on Sunday. Amid much fanfare and stunning performances, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu was concluded with a befitting grand finale, and actor Abijeet Duddala emerging the winner of the reality show.

The finale of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu began with the host’s grand entry. Before commencing the eviction process, he interacted with the ex-contestants of the season. Later on, the finalists of the show – Abijeet, Akhil, Ariyana, Harika, and Sohel were greeted by Nagarjuna. The show host requested actress Mehreen and director Anil Ravipudi to enter the BB house to announce the first eviction. It was later revealed that Harika was the first contestant to be eliminated from the grand finale.

With four housemates still in the race, actress Pranita Subhash offered a silver suitcase with Rs 10 lakh to the finalists. She noted that any of them can take the suitcase and voluntarily exit from the show. The episode proceeded towards the second eviction as the housemates were reluctant to accept the offer. During the elimination process, Ariyana left the show.

Later in the episode, Nagarjuna made an alluring offer of Rs 25 lakh to the three finalists and Syed Sohel Ryan accepted it, leaving his friend Akhil in utter shock. While the families of Akhil and Abijeet insisted upon winning the trophy instead of cash, Sohel decided to accept the offer and walk out of the show. He asked the opinion of his father who also suggested he accept the money. Upon the request of his brother Sabil, Sohel promised to donate Rs 10 lakhs from the money offered to him to an orphanage. However, Nagarjuna announced that he will personally donate the quoted amount to the orphanage on behalf of Sohel.

The extravaganza was attended by the popular actor Chiranjeevi to handover the winner’s trophy. Putting an end to the fans’ excitement, Bigg Boss show host, Nagarjuna announced that it was Abijeet who garnered the highest number of votes to lift the trophy this year.

The actor won a bike and Rs 25 lakh besides the trophy. Thanking the audience for voting for him in large numbers, Abhijeet said, “I never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry’s two big stars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. I pay tribute to my audience for their love.”