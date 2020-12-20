Very rarely do we come across something on-screen which is just as good as the book it has been adapted from. Haven’t we all heard bookworms go – “But the book was way better,” at least once in our lifetime? But here we are with the list of TV shows that defy the statement and are as remarkable as the books they have been adapted from.

List of 5 remarkable TV shows based on books to binge-watch now:

#1 The Game of Thrones

This American Fantasy Television series is an adaptation of “A song of Ice and Fire” – written by George RR Martin. Directed by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the show spans over eight seasons, with a web of conflicts and alliances as families fight for the Iron Throne. Let no GOT fan fool you by saying, “Don’t watch it. Because the last season is a tad bit disappointing.” (We are in complete agreement with the latter though.) Well, look at the brighter side of the story. With some really iconic battle sequences, gorgeous visuals, excellent star cast, writing, and cinematography, there is undoubtedly no show closer to what The Game of Thrones has to offer. Go binge-watch this series right now!

#2 Anne with an E

Adapted from Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic children’s book – Anne of Green Gables, this Canadian TV series created by Moira Walley-Beckett is absolutely perfect. No wonder its fans signed petitions and were highly outraged and disappointed with the cancelling of the series after a successful 3-season-run by Netflix. The plot revolves around a 13-year-old orphan, Anne, who has endured a rough childhood. With her vibrant imagination and way with words, Anne makes for a really strong female lead. Tackling 21st-century issues with its modern yet faithful take to the book, the series is heart-warming and inspirational.

#3 Big Little Lies

With 16 primetime Emmy nominations for its season 1 and the legendary Meryl Streep joining the cast for the second season, this show was undoubtedly a humongous success. Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, this American television adaptation was created by David E Kelley. Revolving around three women who somehow become involved in a murder investigation, this dark thriller explores and delves a lot into the dynamics of diverse human relationships.

#4 Normal People

This 2020 Irish Television series is based on the novel of the same name written by Sally Rooney. It is not just another run-of-the-mill romantic drama, but a really moving and overwhelming piece of art. Set in Ireland, the series follows the journey of two people from different backgrounds navigating adulthood. This coming of age intimate love story has been brilliantly written and directed. Normal People is definitely an experience not to be missed at any cost.

#5 Outlander

Spanning over five seasons and renewed for a sixth, this historical drama Television series created by Ronald D Moore is based on the novel series written by Diana Gabaldon. With a blend of time travel and romance, this series is woven around Claire, a nurse, who is swept back in time and must survive in the unknown world she encounters. With its well-developed characters and insightful Scottish History, the show is quite entertaining. Though it could get a little darker at times, its first two seasons should definitely make it to your must-watch list.