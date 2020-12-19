Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Saturday, unveiled AP Tourism Policy 2020 – 2025 at Circuit House in Vizag. The policy has been crafted considering the ever-changing nature of tourism, strengths, and advantages of tourism in the state, along with the interests of large-scale and small-scale investors and all the stakeholders. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state has plenty of natural resources. Mr Rao added that the state government will promote temple tourism, eco-tourism, river tourism, adventure tourism, and recreation tourism through the new policy.

Sharing the key highlights of the policy, the AP Tourism Minister informed that the government is chalking out plans to develop high-end five and seven-star luxury resorts and hotels at prominent tourist destinations in the state. “Incentives in terms of land acquisition and other facilities required to set up these hotels will be provided to the investors. The lease period for these mega tourism projects has been increased from 66 years to 99 years under the new policy,” he further said. Adding that the stakeholders could expect transparent and speedy clearance of proposals through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the AP Tourism Minister said that permits will be issued within 90 days.

Speaking about the restart package, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao noted that the state government has announced Rs 200 crore to hotels, function halls, and restaurants which had incurred heavy losses due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the under the package, an interest subsidy of 4.5 percent would be given during the first year to small-scale restaurants and hotels.

The AP Tourism Minister stated that Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Godavari circuits will remain the prime focus of development through the policy. “Investor meetings would be held in the next two months to boost tourism in the aforementioned regions. This would not only attract tourists from other states, but also provide a livelihood to lakhs of people,” he added. Through this policy, the state government is also looking forward to offering professional training to the tour operators. Visakhapatnam MP, MVV Satyanarayana, Payakaraopeta MLA, Golla Baburao, Gajuwaka MLA, Thippala Nagireddy, and others were present at the event.