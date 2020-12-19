Adding another feather to its cap, Visakhapatnam Railway station has been awarded the Best Clean Station by the East Coast Railway (ECoR). Apart from bagging the Best Clean Station for Visakhapatnam, the Waltair Division, on Friday, accounted for six other efficiency shields, during the 65th Railway Week Annual Award Giving ceremony of the ECoR, for its performance in various fields.

Waltair Division secured efficiency awards in the categories of Accounts, Electrical (Traction), Environment Management, Medical, Operations, and Wagon Maintenance. Addressing the gathering, General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Vidya Bhushan, complimented the staff for their determined efforts in their duties. He added that their valuable contribution has helped the zone to become the highest loading zone in Indian Railways.

Merit awards and shields were handed over to various officers and staff for outstanding performance. Waltair Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava received the shields along with branch officers. Mr Shrivastava congratulated all the award winners and departments that bagged efficiency shields for their valuable contribution to the growth of Railways and advised them to continue putting in the best of their efforts.

Earlier in September, the Visakhapatnam Railway station was awarded the Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The station had won recognition for adopting green concepts thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts. It is to be noted that Visakhapatnam Railway Station is the third station in the country to attain the IGBC platinum rating.

Previously in 2017, Visakhapatnam Railway Station was recognised as the cleanest railway station in the country by the Quality Council of India. The station went on to win several accolades in 2019 too. Visakhapatnam Railway station was awarded the national tourism award for the best tourist-friendly railway station in the country, last year.