Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates his 48th birthday on Monday. On the occasion, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has taken to Twitter to wish the young leader. “Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday morning.

Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2020

Telugu Desam Party Chief and opposition leader in Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu too has wished YS Jagan well on the latter’s birthday.

Birthday greetings to @ysjagan Garu. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life. — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) December 21, 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KTR, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma are among other political leaders who have wished AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 21, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to Hon’ble CM of AP Sri @ysjagan Garu May you be blessed with good health, peace and a long life in public service Anna — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan ji. Prayers for his good health and long life. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 21, 2020

On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Hon’ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday. I also wish him many more years of service to the people of his state and our country.#HBDYSJagan — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 21, 2020

Actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Nikhil Siddhartha, and other personalities from the Telugu film industry too took to Twitter to convey their wishes to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Happy Birthday to the dynamic young leader @ysjagan garu.Your resolve & your perseverance to realize goals are truly admirable.Have a wonderful year ahead! Many many happy returns of the day & May you serve the people for many many years! Stay Blessed! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 21, 2020

Wishing hon’ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your vision and hardwork continue to lead AP towards progress! Good health and much happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 21, 2020

Wishing hon’ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your year ahead be filled with good health, happiness and peace. 😊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 21, 2020

Wishing Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu A Very Happy Birthday.

May God bless you with a Healthy and Long Life @ysjagan Anna.

Thank you also for Supporting the Telugu Movie Industry and all its workers with timely help from the Government 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0XCBxlknK3 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 21, 2020

Many Many More Happy Returns to Our #CHEIFMINISTER of #AndhraPradesh shri @ysjagan gaaru ❤️

Wishing Jagan gaaru a Happy Healthy Prosperous Year Ahead #HBDYSJagan gaaru 🎈#Godbless 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/B9sl4Xc9R2 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 21, 2020