Tollywood stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are set to star in the rumoured Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. To be directed by Sagar K Chandra, of Appatlo Okadundevadu, the film will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The film was officially launched on Monday with Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram, and S Radha Krishna gracing the pooja ceremony. The shoot will begin in January 2021.

While it was earlier announced that Pawan Kalyan will be playing the role of a cop in the film, there were numerous speculations as to who will be roped in to play the role against him. Making an official announcement in this regard, the makers welcomed Rana Daggubati onboard to join Pawan Kalyan for the much-anticipated film. The music will be composed by Thaman S.

Sharing joy over joining the project, Rana Daggubati said, “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able to work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power Star Pawan Kalyan!!”

Easily one of the most gripping Malayalam movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now, Ayyapanum Koshiyum will keep you riveted all through its runtime of 2 hours 55 minutes. Directed by Sachy, it takes us through the rip-roaring contest between two blazing characters-played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. And given the response garnered by Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the news surrounding its Telugu remake has always made headlines in film circuits.