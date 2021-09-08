The favourite reality show of the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is back with its fifth season and once again, the spotlight has turned on the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss House. As soon as the list of contestants for Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu was revealed, the people of Vizag have been wondering which of the 19 contestants are from Vizag. With the voting lines open, we naturally want to vote for our own Vizag contestant and save him/her from elimination.

Here are the two Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants who hail from Vizag.

#1 Maanas Nagulapalli

Maanas Nagulapalli was born and brought up in Vizag. He did his schooling in Siva Sivani Public School, Visakhapatnam. Maanas was a movie buff since his college days and is a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan.

Maanas started his acting career as a child artist in the 2001 movie Narasimha Naidu. He next acted in the children’s movie ‘Hero’ and received the prestigious Nandi Award for his exceptional performance in the movie. Maanas later acted in the movie ‘Veede’ in 2003 and ‘Arjun’ in 2004.

In 2014 Maanas made his debut as a lead actor in Telugu Film Industry (TFI) with the film Jhalak. He also played prominent roles in ‘Kaai Raja Kaai’ (2015), ‘Gang of Gabbar Singh’ (2015), ‘Premikudu’ (2016), and ‘Soda Goli Soda’ (2018).

On the Television front, Maanas shot to fame with his role in Koilamma. He also appeared in the Doordarshan serial ‘Pithrudevobhava’ and ‘Bhale Chancele’.

Maanas will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Ksheera Sagara Madhanam.

#2 Shanmukh Jaswanth

The other of the two Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth was born in Vizag and is an alumnus of GITAM University. He started his career by appearing in the sensational YouTube series, The Viva. During the same time, he ventured into starting his own YouTube channel. Initially, he uploaded dance covers, short films, and short comedy snippets.

Shanmukh later featured and worked in various projects with the production house Infinitum Media. He featured in various comedy video series and short comedy videos and started to release them on his own YouTube Channel. He played memorable roles in ‘The Dadminton Theory’ and ‘The Interview’ in 2016, ‘Bada Boss’, ‘Theatre Lo Inthe’, and ‘Eamcet CounSELLING Lo Inthe’ in 2018, and ‘Love In’ in 2019.

In 2020, Shanmukh released three short comedy videos, a short film, and a web series. This web series named ‘The Software DevLOVEper’ was a breakthrough in his career where his YouTube channel shot from a few thousand subscribers to 25 lakh subscribers. Today, his channel has a whooping 39.9 lakh subscribers. Owing to the success of the series, he also featured in various TV shows.

In 2021, Shanmukh featured in a romantic web series titled Surya. Fans are eagerly waiting for part 2 of the series.