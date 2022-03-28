Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop on Disney+ Hotstar has been creating a lot of buzz about its eliminated contestants. Here are the details of the elimination in the 4th week of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop. Following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, and RJ Chaitu, Sarayu has been eliminated in the 4th week of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop. Sarayu was the first contestant to be out of the house during season 5 of the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

Post the eliminations, Sarayu interacted with ex-contestant, Ravi, who is hosting House of Buzz currently, about her four weeks of journey in the Bigg Boss house. In conversation, she revealed that she thinks her elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop is unfair. She also expressed that there was groupism and that she was targeted. She pointed out that Akhil is opting for a “safe-play” and is getting influenced by Shravanthi and others. Ravi and Sarayu were in the same season of Bigg Boss.

The audience criticized her for her poor decision-making skills. Although, the real reason behind fewer votes for Sarayu is unknown. Meanwhile, fans eagerly wait for the Monday episode to see the list of nominations.

The audience votes are considered as the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different with live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is slowly picking up on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers. So far, two warriors and two challengers have been eliminated. Mumaith Khan and Sarayu belonged to the warriors’ team and Sree Rapaka and RJ Chaitu belonged to the challengers’ team.

