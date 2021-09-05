Telugu audience’s most-watched reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, has hit the screens with a brand new season. The show premiered with the grand entry of the host, and popular Telugu Film Industry (TFI) actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Amid much fanfare and stunning performances, the 10 contestants who made it into the Bigg Boss Telugu house were revealed.

With a promo for each of the contestants, the participants were revealed. Here is the list of the contestants who entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5:

#1 Siri Hanmanth

#2 Sunny

#3 Lahari Shari

#4 Sreerama Chandra

#5 Anee

#6 Lobo

#7 Priya

#8 Jessie

#9 Priyanka

#10 Shanmukha Jaswanth

#11 Hamida

#12 Nataraj

#13 Sarayu

#14 Vishwa

#15 Uma Devi

#16 Maanas

#17 Kajal

#18 Swetaa

#19 Ravi

The fifth edition of the show has created quite a buzz since its first promo. Everyone’s been waiting to find out who will be the contestants of Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Promising ‘bid goodbye to boredom’ and ‘freedom from boredom’, the show is touted to be an entertaining one. The promo for the show was directed by Prashant Verma, the young director of Awe and Zombie Reddy fame. His flair on the promo was well received by the Telugu audience.

New Logo

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have also given a new logo to this fresh edition. On Sunday, 1 August 2021, the first look of the new season was revealed by Star Maa on Twitter, with the caption “Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo.” The post contains a video where the Bigg Boss logo rolls on the screen, with the typical Bigg Boss theme playing in the background.

Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo. We are coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/GDwo8QAZYz — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 1, 2021

BBT5 Timings

This season is all set to entertain the audience in a unique time slot. The show will air at 10: 00 pm on weekdays. On weekends the show will air at 9:00 pm. The previous seasons were aired at 9:30 pm on weekdays.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.