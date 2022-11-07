As weeks progress, contestants have been fighting hard to prove their worth in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Similarly, last week, a lot of drama and emotion was witnessed as the most unexpected contestant got eliminated from the house. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is one of the biggest Telugu reality shows, being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Elimination rounds take place in the Bigg Boss Telugu house every week.

Geethu Royal, a noted YouTube star, was eliminated from among the nominees on Saturday. Aditya, Faima, Keerti, Marina, Rohit, Revanth, Srihan and Inaya were saved from leaving the Bigg Boss house. The host, Nagarjuna, revealed the shocking news on Saturday, and none of the inmates could believe it. Geethu was one of the most loved contestants in the house; viewers enjoyed her bold and aggressive behaviour but failed to keep her afloat this week. Her overconfidence in the last weeks cost her performance, thus leading the viewers to vote against her.

She broke down in tears when Nagarjuna stated that Geethu had been eliminated. She admitted to Nagarjuna that she did not want to leave the house. She expressed that this is the end of her dream of winning the Bigg Boss title. The contestant got extremely emotional and lost control over herself, leading to a team of staff assisting her out of the set. The most dramatic send-off has raised speculations that the host Akkineni Nagarjuna, might opt for a double elimination next weekend. Bigg Boss Season 6 is being aired on Star Maa and is also available on Disney + Hotstar.

