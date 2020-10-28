Hosted by popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the Season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu has completed seven weeks of its journey. As we brace yet another week of the in-house drama, six contestants have been nominated for eighth-week elimination. Ariyana, Amma Rajasekar, Mehboob, Lasya, Akhil Sarthak, and Monal Gajjar were declared to be at the risk of eviction this time around. Let us look back at the contestants who were eliminated from the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu this season.

List of contestants eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu so far:

#1 Surya Kiran

The first contestant to leave the house this season was Writer and Director, Surya Kiran. The filmmaker’s over-interference was criticised by the housemates and the show host too. After shooting to fame with the Telugu film Satyam starring Sumanth and Genelia, Surya Kiran directed a couple of movies later which failed to repeat the magic on screen.

#2 Karate Kalyani

In the second week, actor and comedian Karate Kalyani was eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, she picked up fights with the rest of the inmates. Well known for her work in films such as Mirapakay, and Godavari, her performance in VV Vinayak’s Krishna made Karate Kalyani a household name.

#3 Devi Nagavalli

The most-unexpected elimination of this season was the eviction of Devi Nagavalli at the end of the third week. Unable to digest her elimination, a section of the audience had also demanded to bring back Devi into the show. Known for being straightforward, Devi is a well-known journalist in electronic media.

#4 Swathi Deekshith

Swathi entered Bigg Boss 4 Telugu on 25 September as the third wild card contestant this season. Though she was seen moving closely with Noel and Abijeet in her brief stint in the show, Swathi failed to make her presence felt in the house which in turn led to her elimination at the end of the fourth week.

#5 Jordar Sujatha

Popularly known as Jordar Sujatha, the 25-year-old is a news presenter from Telangana. With her satirical news show, Jordar, she gained popularity among the masses. While netizens predicted her elimination during the sixth week, the ex-contestant revealed in her post-eviction interaction that she hadn’t expected this development.

#6 Kumar Sai

Eliminated at the end of the sixth week, Kumar Sai Pampana was the first wild card entrant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The ex-housemate began his career as a writer and assistant director. He shot to fame as an actor with films like Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop.

#7 Divi

Divi aka Divya Vadhtya is one of few contestants who gained popularity after her entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Known to be a strong performer in the house, Divi’s elimination came as a shocker to a certain section of the viewers. The Hyderabadi girl had previously worked with Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in Maharshi.

PS: It is to be noted that Gangavva left the Bigg Boss house at the end of the fifth week, citing her health issues.