As we brace yet another week of the in-house drama from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, six contestants have been nominated for elimination this time around. The recent elimination saw Divi drop Bigg Bomb on Lasya before bidding adieu to the show. At the end of the nomination process in Monday’s episode, six contestants stood nominated for elimination in week 8 of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Ariyana, Amma Rajasekar, Mehboob, Lasya, Akhil Sarthak, and Monal Gajjar were declared to be at the risk of eviction this week. The voting lines, which were thrown open on Monday night, will remain open until Friday night. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for elimination in week 8 of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.
Missed call numbers to vote for contestants in week 8 of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:
Ariyana: 8886658210
Amma Rajasekar: 8886658211
Mehboob: 8886658206
Lasya: 8886658203
Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215
Monal Gajjar: 8886658201
As mentioned earlier, viewers can also choose to cast their votes online via Disney+Hotstar.
The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:
- Install the Disney+Hotstar App
- Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials
- Search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu
- Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open
- Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text
- The images of the nominated contestants will appear next
- Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favourite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.