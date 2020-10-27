As we brace yet another week of the in-house drama from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, six contestants have been nominated for elimination this time around. The recent elimination saw Divi drop Bigg Bomb on Lasya before bidding adieu to the show. At the end of the nomination process in Monday’s episode, six contestants stood nominated for elimination in week 8 of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Ariyana, Amma Rajasekar, Mehboob, Lasya, Akhil Sarthak, and Monal Gajjar were declared to be at the risk of eviction this week. The voting lines, which were thrown open on Monday night, will remain open until Friday night. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for elimination in week 8 of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Missed call numbers to vote for contestants in week 8 of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Ariyana: 8886658210

Amma Rajasekar: 8886658211

Mehboob: 8886658206

Lasya: 8886658203

Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

As mentioned earlier, viewers can also choose to cast their votes online via Disney+Hotstar.

The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: