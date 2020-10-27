A 40-year-old woman surrendered before the Vizag police after reportedly bludgeoned her alcoholic son to death with an LPG cylinder. The incident took place at Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits during the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, Kotla Srinu is a painter from Gulivendula Agraharam in the Vizianagaram district. A few years ago, he migrated to Vizag in search of work. Ever since he has been living in the city along with his family. Srinus’s wife, Madhavi is a homemaker, their daughter, Gita (14), is studying at a local school, and son Anil (18), is a college drop-out.

Reportedly, the eighteen-year-old was an alcoholic and a drug addict. He would constantly pester his parents asking for money to procure alcohol and marijuana. As per sources, Anil would physically assault his parents as well as his sister if they wouldn’t give him money. Furthermore, the youngster would forcefully collect money from the residents of his colony to support his lifestyle. According to reports, Anil was allegedly involved in a criminal case in which a young man was robbed of his valuables after being tied to a tree. Another robbery case was previously registered against the youth.

Vexed with his harassment, Anil’s family left for their ancestral village. However, his parents and sibling came back after a couple of days, as the eighteen-year-old threatened to commit suicide if they do not return to Vizag. On Sunday night, Anil had come home late in an inebriated condition and allegedly picked up a fight with his mother. Infuriated by his behaviour, the woman allegedly decided to bludgeon her alcoholic son to death.

At around 3 AM on Monday, Mahavi repeatedly hit Anil’s chest with an empty LPG cylinder, reports claim. The youngster died on the spot. On 26 October, she admitted to the crime and surrendered before the Vizag police. The cops reached the crime scene and collected the evidence. Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father, a case was filed against Madhavi. She was taken into custody and was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical examination.