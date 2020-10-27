The shooting of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa will soon commence in Vizag. As per sources, the much-awaited film will hit the floors in Vizag from 6 November. While a few scenes of Pushpa were shot in Kerala earlier this year, the shoot was halted due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Now, after nearly seven months, the makers are set to resume the shoot with strict COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

#Stylishstar #AlluArjun‘s next biggie #Pushpa shooting is set to commence in Vizag, in November first week (Nov 6th) 👍 pic.twitter.com/5VqO5z7u0K — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 27, 2020

However, an official update regarding the shooting schedule of Pushpa is yet to be revealed by the filmmakers.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Touted to be based on red smuggling, the film is expected to come as an action entertainer. The first look of Allu Arjun, from Pushpa, which was released by the filmmakers on the actor’s birthday, went viral on social media. The film marks the third film in the combination of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The duo had earlier worked together for Arya and Arya 2.

Allu Arjun’s previous film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. Directed by Trivikram, the family entertainer emerged as one of the biggest hits of the actor’s career. Rashmika Mandanna too hit the nail at the box office this Sankranti with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Earlier in October, the Andhra Pradesh state government granted permission to the resumption of film shootings. Following strict guidelines, several biggies, including RRR, Wild Dog, Narappa, resumed shoots in the past few weeks.