The Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC), on Friday, issued guidelines permitting the resumption of film shootings in the state. Following the recent orders, the shootings can now be resumed, which were halted for over six months following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director of APSFTTDC Tumma Vijay Reddy stated that the issued order is in accordance with all the guidelines and SOP issued by the I&B department of the Central government. He added that the corporation will issue permissions for film shootings in government properties and premises, and producers and directors can utilize this opportunity. Following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is also made mandatory in addition to the recent guidelines.

The issued guidelines include precautionary and safety measures to be taken during the film shootings in Andhra Pradesh. The cast and crew should strictly adhere to these guidelines. Masks are mandatory for all technicians. However, actors in-frame can be exempted from wearing a mask during shooting. The order further instructs that all equipment, including set props, should be thoroughly sanitized during shooting. All technicians and actors are required to use hand sanitizers at all times during the shoot, in case of no availability of hand wash. As a precautionary measure, the technicians should maintain a minimum of six feet distance except where it is technically not possible due to visual issues for film making. It is to be noted that a public message regarding COVID-19 should be played at the start and interval of the screening.

Established in 1975, APSFTVTDC is a Corporation undertaken by the state government for the development of the film industry in the state. The official website of APSFTVTDC lists all the thirteen districts of the state where shooting can take place. The website also provides information regarding registrations, permissions, Nandi awards, and other activities.

It is to be noted that the Union government, as part of its guidelines for Unlock 5.0, permitted cinema halls outside containment zones to reopen from 15 October, with 50% seating capacity.