Vizag, on Friday, reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 52,549 and total deaths to 436. The report released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag shows 2860 active cases indicating a dip from Thursday’s count of 2914. 209 patients recovered from the virus and got discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 49,253. In addition to active cases, death, and recovery stats, the district’s COVID report further indicated- 8 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, 245 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters in Vizag.

According to the bulletin released by ArogyaAndhra, 70,521 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. The state reported 5145 new COVID cases, among which 2941 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests, and 2204 were via Rapid Antigen tests. The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 7,44,864. The total active coronavirus cases as of Friday marked 47,665 while the total number of recoveries rose to 6,91,040 including 6110 today. The death toll rose to 6159 in the state.

In the COVID review meeting held on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed all Arogyasree hospitals to appoint Arogyamitras. To ensure better medical services and facilities, the hospitals will now have a grading system implemented. The CM further instructed that the aforementioned process should be completed within fifteen days. With improved access to doctors, quality medicine, food, and sanitation, the announced measures are expected to upgrade the infrastructure and service at Arogyasree hospitals.

All states and Union territories combined, India reported 70,496 new confirmed cases on Friday. The active cases stand at 8,93,592. The total recovered cases stand at 59,06,069. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 50 lakh (50,12,477).