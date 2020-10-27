In an attempt to combat plastic pollution, Pradhama Hospital has launched a Plastic House in Vizag. On Monday, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, Dr G Srijana, inaugurated the unit which facilitates the exchange of plastics for food and health investigations.

Speaking to Yo!, the Managing Director (MD) of Pradhama Hospital, Dr P Visweswara Rao, informed that the motto behind this unique initiative is to encourage people to reduce plastic usage. “Over the past few years, plastic has become an inalienable part of our lives. From water bottles to carry bags, we have grown accustomed to using products made out of plastic. However, the plastic wastes which are non-degradable stay on the earth for thousands of years adding toxicity and endangering lives. In order to create awareness among the public, we decided to set up the Plastic House at our hospital,” the Pradhama Hospital MD said.

Sharing further details about the initiative taken up at Pradhama Hospital, Vizag, Dr Rao mentioned that for 2 kg of plastic waste, an individual will be given a health coupon worth Rs 100/- along with a complimentary breakfast at the hospital canteen. For 4 kg of plastic waste, the person will receive a health coupon worth Rs 200/- along with complimentary lunch or dinner at the hospital, he added. The Pradhama Hospital MD said, “Using these coupons, individuals can get their health investigations done at our hospital. These coupons can be passed to their families too.”

When asked about the plastic disposal programme adopted at the hospital, Dr Rao said that the wastes will be handed over to the municipality for further processing. Stating the importance of being conscious about the environment, Dr P Visweswara Rao added that the management is also chalking out plans to gift a sapling (neem or tulsi) to the patients admitted in their hospital.