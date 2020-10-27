On Tuesday, Vizag reported as many as 106 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the district tally stood at 55,827. As per the update, the total count of recoveries in Vizag reached 53,179.

With Vizag witnessing 179 recoveries between Monday and Tuesday, the recovery rate is currently at 95.25 percent. Meanwhile, 2176 people are receiving treatment for the infection. The death toll rose to 472 with one more patient succumbing to the infection. The COVID-19 cases report of Vizag released today also indicates 9 very active clusters, 16 active clusters, 296 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2901 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,11,825. As of Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 27,300 active cases, 7,77,900 recoveries (including the 4352 recoveries between Monday and Tuesday), and 6625 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 76,96,653 tests.

On the national front, the coronavirus cases in India increased by 36,469 new infections on Monday, the lowest number of daily new cases since 17 July. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Government shared that the country recorded its lowest daily new cases after 3 months.

#IndiaFightsCorona: India records lowest daily new cases after 3 months. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 36,500 (36,470). The total positive cases of the country are 6,25,857 and now comprise merely 7.88% of the total cases.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/IicamyTihi — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 27, 2020

India’s total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 79,46,429. With 488 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll mounted to 1,19,502. India’s total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 between Monday and Tuesday. India accounts for 72,01,070 cured cases with 63,842 new discharges in the last 24 hours.