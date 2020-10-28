Leading sports vehicle manufacturer Lamborghini is likely to set up a plant in Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, the Italian brand is looking to invest Rs 1750 crore in the state. The state government has received a proposal for electric vehicles maker Kinetic Green for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric golf carts and a battery swapping unit with the said investment.

In February 2018, the Pune-based Kinetic Group had announced setting up of a joint venture with Tonino Lamborghini in the country for the design and manufacture of premium segment golf carts and other electric off-road vehicles. Reportedly, the company has proposed to set up the plant at a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near a port. to boost export opportunities. As per sources, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts might be in contention to get the Lamborghini plant in Andhra Pradesh. However, reports claim that the plant is most likely to be set up at the Krishnapatnam SEZ in Nellore.

Kinetic Green submitted proposals to the state government for setting up a manufacturing unit over 50 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh. The unit, once set up, will export vehicles export under the Kinetic Green brand and Lamborghini.

Kinetic Green Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani stated that while Andhra Pradesh has the largest market for three-wheelers, it is only for high-speed three-wheelers. Noting that the market for e-rickshaws is limited in the state, she said that the batter-swapping facility will help in penetrating into the high-speed market. The company is looking to promote battery swapping for three-wheelers irrespective of the brand.