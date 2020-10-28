Nestled amid the Eastern Ghats, with beautiful golden sandy beaches on one side and the alluring lush green hills on the other, Vizag is deservingly called ‘The Jewel of the East’. With picturesque landscapes and centuries of colonial history, the port city has been attracting travel enthusiasts since times immemorial. Not far away from the city stands Meghadri Gedda reservoir which is said to be one of the oldest reservoirs of the district. In the latest, the reservoir is all set to house a floating solar power plant. As the new feature comes as an added feather to its crown, here are 4 things you need to know about the Meghadri Gedda reservoir.

#1 Primary water supply source to Vizag

Built on the rivulet Meghadri Gedda, the reservoir was constructed in 1977 with a budget of Rs 6.30 crore. Maintained by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the reservoir’s capacity is 8 Million Gallons per Day (MGD). Besides being the primary drinking water supply source for Vizag, the Meghadri Gedda reservoir also caters to the needs of industries situated in and around the city.

#2 Pristine surroundings with scenic locales

Located far away from the cacophony of the city, Meghadri Gedda reservoir is blessed with exquisite natural beauty. With lush green hills and scintillating waterbody around, the place presents serenity and peace. Well-connected from different parts of Vizag, Meghadri Gedda is open to the public throughout the year. It is to be noted that an entry fee need not be paid to visit the place.

#3 Home to migratory birds

As the reservoir gets bountiful inflows, Meghadri Gedda lights up with a variety of migratory birds. From the rarely found red-necked falcons to egrets, the reservoir welcomed several winged visitors. The waterbody is also home to a wide variety of aquatic animals.

#4 To soon house 3-MW floating solar power plant

Designed as the climate-resilient project with the grant of the Asian Development Bank under the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund, the civic body of Vizag is all set to establish a 3-MW floating solar power plant on the waters of the reservoir. With an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore, the floating modules and panels will be planted, covering about 7 acres of the water surface. Intending to finish the job at a faster pace, the GVMC has set a target of three months to complete this energy-efficient project.