Regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, The Shawshank Redemption continues to be revered by movie lovers. Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, the cinematic masterpiece came as an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella in 1994. The riveting drama revolves around two characters who form a bond within a prison and defy the odds to fight their way out of despair. Hailed for its top-notch storytelling and technicalities, the film was even nominated for Academy Awards in seven categories in the year. Now, 26 years after its release, the film aficionados seem to be settling in to relive the magic all over again. Ending a long wait for movie buffs in India, The Shawshank Redemption is set to make its way to Amazon Prime Video on 3 November.

Announcing the news, the Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video India shared, “Get busy reliving! The Shawshank Redemption, this November 3.”

Get busy reliving! The Shawshank Redemption, this November 3 🏊 pic.twitter.com/GdhHEfb2f3 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 27, 2020

The Shawshank Redemption features Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne, a banker who is falsely imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her secret lover. While serving his life sentence at Shawshank, Andy forges a unique bond with his fellow prisoner Red, played by Morgan Freeman. Andy, who appears to be a decent and calm chap on the surface, hides an inner resolve of escaping from the prison.

Although The Shawshank Redemption might be looked up to as an evergreen classic right now, the film couldn’t quite manage a dream run at the box office at the time of its release. Facing stiff competition from the likes of Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction didn’t help either. Over time, the film gained a larger fan base with television airings and other digital media. In fact, the adoration for The Shawshank Redemption grew to such an extent that it was voted to the top of the best movies on IMDb, where it continues to reign supreme with a staggering rating of 9.3.

So come 3 November, and expect several film lovers hop on to Amazon Prime Video to relive the magic of The Shawshank Redemption all over again.