Bigg Boss 4 Telugu has neared its fifth round of elimination. While Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, and Swathi Deekshith were evicted from the show, another contestant will bid adieu to the house by the end of this week. While Kumar Sai, who is the current Captain of the house is immune to elimination this week, Harika, Gangavva, Divi, Avinash, and Mehaboob are the housemates who have been declared safe in the nomination process on last Monday. Akhil Sarthak, Noel, Abijeet, Syed Sohal, Amma Rajasekar, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Ariyana, and Sujatha are the nine contestants who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu this week. In order to survive in the house, the nominated contestants will have to depend on the votes cast by the viewers. The housemate who garners the least number of votes will eventually be evicted from the reality show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: How to vote online?

Step-wise process for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu online voting:

Install Hotstar App on Playstore

Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials

Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open

Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text

The images of the nominated contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favourite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu voting by missed call numbers:

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Lasya: 8886658203

Abijeet: 8886658204

Sujatha: 8886658205

Syed Sohel: 8886658209

Ariyana: 8886658210

Amma Rajasekar: 8886658211

Noel: 8886658213

Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215