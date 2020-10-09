Superhit track Butta Bomma, from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, continues to rule the roost in terms of social media popularity. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the peppy number turned an instant favourite to millions when it was released last year. Composed by Thaman S, the song has been on the receiving of the tremendous response with numerous music lovers showering ardent love. In the latest, the video song of Butta Bomma has raked in over 400 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed Telugu songs on the video-sharing platform.

Sung by Armaan Malik, the track had its lyrics penned by lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry. The video song of Butta Bomma currently boasts of 2.7 million likes. The song even turned viral on other social media platforms with many fans trying to emulate the catchy steps. In fact, Australian cricketer David Warner too, along with his wife Candice, showcased his dancing skills to Butta Bomma.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which hit the screens in January this year, proved to be one of the biggest hits of Allu Arjun’s career. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, not only did the film garner incredible response in Telugu but also fared well with its Malayalam version.

While Allu Arjun will next be seen is Sukumar’s Pushpa, actress Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor, being directed by Karunakaran.