While the current lockdown has deprived us of scintillating live sporting-action, it has certainly not prevented cricketers from taking to social media to stay connected with their followers. Several cricketers have taken a special liking to Twitter and Instagram to constantly engage with fans through live chats and interactive sessions. Among the lot, Australia’s pocket dynamite David Warner has been emerging the talk of the virtual town with his interesting TikTok videos. Adding to his video sharing-spree, David Warner chose Telugu number Buttabomma to showcase his dance moves in the latest.

In a video shared on Thursday, Warner is seen donning the jersey of Sunrisers Hyderabad while grooving along with wife Candice Warner to the peppy number from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

“It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol,” the southpaw wrote while sharing the clip.

The couple’s effort to recreate the song’s popular moves has already fetched attention from Telugu film lovers. Interestingly, making it more special for the fans, actor Allu Arjun too thanked David Warner for swaying to Buttabomma.

A few days ago, the swashbuckling cricketer shared a TikTok video with his daughter while shaking a leg to Bollywood track Sheila ki Jawani. In another adorable video, Warner is seen dressed in his Australian attire while dancing to a tune with his wife and daughters.

The song Buttabomma, from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has been quite a sensation on social media. In addition to raking in millions of views on YouTube, the track, by Thaman S, has found a huge fan base on TikTok and other video sharing platforms.