Veteran Bollywood actor, Rishi Kapoor, dies at 67 years in Mumbai

The celebrated Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor drew his last breath on 30 April, at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on 29 April after he was reported feeling unwell. In 2018, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and had been battling it ever since then. He had been receiving treatment for cancer in New York, for almost one year, before he returned back to India. Rishi Kapoor, or “Chintu” as he was fondly called, was a legendary Bollywood actor known for his refreshing personality will be greatly missed and his death is an unimaginable loss to the Hindi Cinema.

Rishi Kapoor had been working on the movie “Sharmaji Namkeen” alongside the actress Juhi Chawla. He was also to feature in the remake of the Hollywood movie “The Intern” with actress Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood fraternity expressed their grief on his passing. Shook by the death of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T3517 – He’s GONE..! Rishi Kapoor gone. just passed away. I am destroyed.” However, the senior actor later deleted his tweet.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and several other personalities mourned Rishi Kapoor’s demise and tweeted their condolences. People are still reeling from the untimely departure of Irrfan Khan, and now, the death of his “D-Day” co-star Rishi Kapoor has left the nation in a state of shock.

Expressing grief over the death of Rishi Kapoor, the Indian Prime Minister wrote, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively. This was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Rishi Kapoor marked his debut as a child actor in Bollywood with his role in the movie “Mera Naam Joker”. His first role, as an adult, was alongside Dimple Kapadia in the blockbuster movie “Bobby”, for which he had received the Filmfare Award for The Best Actor. He went on to feature in movies like Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen, Laila Majnu, Karz, Prem Rog, Saagar, Damini, Chandini, Kapoor and Sons, 102 Not Out and The Body among many others. His autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored was published in 2017.

