The celebrated Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor drew his last breath on 30 April, at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on 29 April after he was reported feeling unwell. In 2018, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and had been battling it ever since then. He had been receiving treatment for cancer in New York, for almost one year, before he returned back to India. Rishi Kapoor, or “Chintu” as he was fondly called, was a legendary Bollywood actor known for his refreshing personality will be greatly missed and his death is an unimaginable loss to the Hindi Cinema.

Rishi Kapoor had been working on the movie “Sharmaji Namkeen” alongside the actress Juhi Chawla. He was also to feature in the remake of the Hollywood movie “The Intern” with actress Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood fraternity expressed their grief on his passing. Shook by the death of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T3517 – He’s GONE..! Rishi Kapoor gone. just passed away. I am destroyed.” However, the senior actor later deleted his tweet.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and several other personalities mourned Rishi Kapoor’s demise and tweeted their condolences. People are still reeling from the untimely departure of Irrfan Khan, and now, the death of his “D-Day” co-star Rishi Kapoor has left the nation in a state of shock.

Expressing grief over the death of Rishi Kapoor, the Indian Prime Minister wrote, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively. This was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. Sorry I can’t be with you in your hour of grief, although Chintu was always always by my side through thick & thin. This picture of our last meeting is how I shall remember him. He remains eternal & special ⁦⁦⁦⁦@chintskap⁩ pic.twitter.com/mMi4yNvBrl — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 30, 2020

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

My mother Kamna Chandra wrote two #RishiKapoor films – Prem Rog & Chandni. Every time we met, he asked about her & told me, yet again, how special these roles were to him. It meant the world to her. Thank you Sir for the warmth & for those incredible performances. #RIP — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) April 30, 2020

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer… who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor marked his debut as a child actor in Bollywood with his role in the movie “Mera Naam Joker”. His first role, as an adult, was alongside Dimple Kapadia in the blockbuster movie “Bobby”, for which he had received the Filmfare Award for The Best Actor. He went on to feature in movies like Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi Se Kum Naheen, Laila Majnu, Karz, Prem Rog, Saagar, Damini, Chandini, Kapoor and Sons, 102 Not Out and The Body among many others. His autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored was published in 2017.