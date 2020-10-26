Are you an ardent follower of the Indian Premier League? Call yourself a stats guru of India’s pet T20 league? Then here’s a quiz for you. How many questions from this IPL quiz can you answer right? Check the answers and the end and share your score in the comments section.

IPL Quiz:

Q1) Who is the first Indian to score a hundred in the IPL?

Paul Valthaty

Manish Pandey

Virender Sehwag

Gautam Gambhir

Q2) Who holds the record for the best bowling figures for an individual?

Lasith Malinga

Alzarri Joseph

Sohail Tanvir

Rajat Bhatia

Q3) Who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2012?

Brendon McCullum

Sourav Ganguly

Dinesh Karthik

Gautam Gambhir

Q4) Who won the Man of the Match award in the IPL 2008 final?

Shane Warne

MS Dhoni

Shane Watson

Yusuf Pathan

Q5) Who is the first player to feature in 200 IPL games?

MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli

Suresh Raina

Zaheer Khan

Q6) Before 2020, in which year did a part of the IPL take place in the UAE?

2012

2013

2014

2015

Q7) What is the highest individual score for a batsman in the IPL?

170*

175*

169

158*

Q8) Who among the following has not been associated with the Mumbai Indians so far?

JP Duminy

Mahela Jayawardene

Tom Moody

Anil Kumble

Q9) Which teams were involved in the IPL’s first-ever super over in 2009?

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils

Q10) Which batsman holds the record for the most number of fours in the IPL?

Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli

Suresh Raina

Gautam Gambhir

Q11) Who among the following has NOT won the Purple Cap so far?

RP Singh

Dwayne Bravo

Imran Tahir

Amit Mishra

Q12) Which Australian all-rounder suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of the IPL 2020 to return home?

Ashton Agar

Mitchell Marsh

Michael Neser

Alex Carey

Q13) Which team did former Pakistan player Misbah-ul-Haq represent in IPL 2008?

Kolkata Knight Riders

Deccan Chargers

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Q14) Which legendary cricketer went unsold in the IPL 2011 auction?

Ricky Ponting

Brian Lara

Yuvraj Singh

Shane Warne

Q15) Who was the highest run-scorer of the tournament in IPL 2009?

Shaun Marsh

Adam Gilchrist

Matthew Hayden

Andrew Symonds

Answers to the IPL Quiz:

Q1: Manish Pandey

Q2: Alzarri Joseph

Q3: Gautam Gambhir

Q4: Yusuf Pathan

Q5: MS Dhoni

Q6: 2014

Q7: 175*

Q8: Tom Moody

Q9: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals

Q10: Shikhar Dhawan

Q11: Amit Mishra

Q12: Mitchell Marsh

Q13: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Q14: Brian Lara

Q15: Matthew Hayden