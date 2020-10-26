Are you an ardent follower of the Indian Premier League? Call yourself a stats guru of India’s pet T20 league? Then here’s a quiz for you. How many questions from this IPL quiz can you answer right? Check the answers and the end and share your score in the comments section.
IPL Quiz:
Q1) Who is the first Indian to score a hundred in the IPL?
- Paul Valthaty
- Manish Pandey
- Virender Sehwag
- Gautam Gambhir
Q2) Who holds the record for the best bowling figures for an individual?
- Lasith Malinga
- Alzarri Joseph
- Sohail Tanvir
- Rajat Bhatia
Q3) Who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2012?
- Brendon McCullum
- Sourav Ganguly
- Dinesh Karthik
- Gautam Gambhir
Q4) Who won the Man of the Match award in the IPL 2008 final?
- Shane Warne
- MS Dhoni
- Shane Watson
- Yusuf Pathan
Q5) Who is the first player to feature in 200 IPL games?
- MS Dhoni
- Virat Kohli
- Suresh Raina
- Zaheer Khan
Q6) Before 2020, in which year did a part of the IPL take place in the UAE?
- 2012
- 2013
- 2014
- 2015
Q7) What is the highest individual score for a batsman in the IPL?
- 170*
- 175*
- 169
- 158*
Q8) Who among the following has not been associated with the Mumbai Indians so far?
- JP Duminy
- Mahela Jayawardene
- Tom Moody
- Anil Kumble
Q9) Which teams were involved in the IPL’s first-ever super over in 2009?
- Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab
- Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers
- Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals
- Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils
Q10) Which batsman holds the record for the most number of fours in the IPL?
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Virat Kohli
- Suresh Raina
- Gautam Gambhir
Q11) Who among the following has NOT won the Purple Cap so far?
- RP Singh
- Dwayne Bravo
- Imran Tahir
- Amit Mishra
Q12) Which Australian all-rounder suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of the IPL 2020 to return home?
- Ashton Agar
- Mitchell Marsh
- Michael Neser
- Alex Carey
Q13) Which team did former Pakistan player Misbah-ul-Haq represent in IPL 2008?
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Deccan Chargers
- Mumbai Indians
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
Q14) Which legendary cricketer went unsold in the IPL 2011 auction?
- Ricky Ponting
- Brian Lara
- Yuvraj Singh
- Shane Warne
Q15) Who was the highest run-scorer of the tournament in IPL 2009?
- Shaun Marsh
- Adam Gilchrist
- Matthew Hayden
- Andrew Symonds
Answers to the IPL Quiz:
Q1: Manish Pandey
Q2: Alzarri Joseph
Q3: Gautam Gambhir
Q4: Yusuf Pathan
Q5: MS Dhoni
Q6: 2014
Q7: 175*
Q8: Tom Moody
Q9: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals
Q10: Shikhar Dhawan
Q11: Amit Mishra
Q12: Mitchell Marsh
Q13: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Q14: Brian Lara
Q15: Matthew Hayden