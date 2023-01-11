Looking for peace? Nature is the answer. Homes to the human civilisation back in the day, caves today carry with them stories of the past that are today called history. Though thousands of these natural formations exist, only a few hundred of them have been discovered, and they have given us tremendous knowledge of how civilisations began, lived and even died. India, a country that is rich in history, is home to many such beautiful caves. Here is a list of the best tourist-friendly caves in South India you must visit on your next trip. Go explore these stone-carved homes and get a close insight into the human civilisation of the south.

Here are the best tourist caves in South India you must visit on your next trip.

#1 Belum Caves

Located in Kolimagundla, Kurnool, Belum Caves are the second longest caves in the Indian subcontinent. Known to have been once inhabited by Jain and Buddhist monks, water galleries, vast chambers and the elongated channels of the Belum Caves create picturesque scenery. Keep in mind that monkeys are a real problem here, and make sure to take care of your belongings. They are open to enjoy from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

#2 Badami Caves

Badami Cave temples in Karnataka are 6th-century sandstone caves that display the beauty of Hindu mythology. The place in total consists of three caves, among which the third cave is the largest. Each of the three caves represents a different aspect of Hindu mythology. Badami Caves truly show how profound the age-old architecture is. The place is open to visitors from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

#3 Borra Caves

Borra Caves in Visakhapatnam are truly one of a kind. These limestone caves are over 150 million years old and are famous for their stalactite and stalagmite formations. If local legends are to be believed, it is a holy spot of the Hindu deity, Lord Shiva and the origin of the river Gosthani. The Andhra Pradesh tourism department has converted the caves into a major tourist destination and has also illuminated the caves for an elevated experience. You can visit this place from 10 am to 5 pm. Make sure to visit Borra Caves when visiting Aruku.

#4 Edakkal Caves

These ancient caves, located 25km from Kalpetta, Kerala, are one of the oldest human settlements ever known. Edakkal Caves are said to be inhabited by a neolithic man with drawing on their walls depicting the same. The ‘man with a jar cup’ painting on these walls depicts a possible connection between Harappan civilisation. With a lot more history to explore, these Edakkal caves are a must-visit in South India. They are open to tourists from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

#5 Varaha Caves

Kancheepuram, the temple town of Tamilnadu, is one of the most visited cities for its silk sarees. This GI-tagged city is also home to historical caves that are a sight to sore eyes. One such must-visit caves are the Varaha Caves, located in Mamallapuram in the Kancheepuram district. The Indian rock-cut architecture dates back to the late 7th century and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Believed to be built by the Pallava’s the cave temple stood as the epitome of their architecture.

#6 Yana Caves

Yana Caves are ones with great mythological significance. Surrounded by lush green trees and enormous mountains, Yana Caves have a scenic backdrop. Their beautiful formation and gorgeous colours will surely remind one of crystal quartz. Yana Caves are located in the Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka and are open to visitors from 8 Am to 6 Pm. The Caves have a peaceful ambience and help one get close to nature.

