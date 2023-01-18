Nature is our greatest gift, possession, and resource. There is so much about the world around us that remains to be discovered. With every new revelation about nature, our respect, care, and concern for the environment grows. Nature documentaries offer us a way to learn about and explore many different natural habitats all around the world without the hassle of travelling to remote locations. This makes them an effective tool for educating young minds about the intricacies and importance of the world around them. There are many great nature documentaries on OTTs that can be viewed by people of all generations to educate them about the earth.

Here is a list of the best nature documentaries on OTTs you must watch to gain a deeper appreciation for nature.

#1 David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Probably the most popular name when it comes to nature documentaries, David Attenborough has enjoyed a long and impactful career. With 50 years of experience in broadcasting, he has witnessed first-hand the impact that humans have had on the planet. This nature documentary explores the increasing rarity of certain animals that he noticed. It also talks about all the risks associated with humanity destroying much of the earth’s natural habitats.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

#2 Untamed Romania

Romania is known for its many fairytale-like castles and breathtaking natural beauty. Romania also has diverse wildlife and many intriguing natural habitats. Untamed Romania covers the most interesting natural wonders of the European country. The documentary goes into detail about the Carpathian Mountains, the Danube Delta and Transylvania. The documentary was directed by Thomas Barton-Humphreys, and the English version is narrated by Mark Strong.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

#3 Before the Flood

Leonardo DiCaprio is not only one of the most famous actors in the world, but he is also a very vocal climate change activist. This documentary is a record of his three-year journey all over the world studying the impacts of climate change. The film also discusses what humanity can do to change the course we’ve put the world on. Before the flood was directed by Fisher Stevens.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

#4 Blackfish

Wild animals living in captivity always run the risk of harming or killing their handlers and caretakers. Mammals, in general, experience a variety of emotions that make them a little more complicated than other animals. Orcas are no different when it comes to this. Blackfish shows us the intimate details of Tilikum’s aggression and his killing of three people. This eye-opener about the effects that captivity has on wild animals was directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

#5 Wings of Life

Winged life on our planet is just as varied as any other life form. The nature documentary Wings of life shows us the beautiful and harmonious relationship that birds, insects and bats share with flowers. Much of plant life on our planet relies on pollinators for them to reproduce effectively. This documentary details the intricacies of flowers and their winged pollinators. It was directed by Louis Schwartzberg.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

#6 Chasing Coral

By now, the world is probably well aware of coral reefs and their importance in creating and maintaining diversity in oceanic environments. Moreover, coral reefs are responsible for creating up to 70% of the oxygen that all living organisms breathe. In this film, a group of divers, scientists and photographers study and document the disappearance of coral reefs. Chasing Coral was directed by Jeff Orlowski.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

