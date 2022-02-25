As OTT has become our new theatre, various such platforms have sprung up in the recent past. With the COVID-19’s introduction to new normal, we have now subscribed to all OTT platforms in order to not miss out on any new releases. Among the top players such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Aha and Prime, we have yet another free platform called the Amazon Mini TV. A platform that releases a myriad of content, is a free video streaming service. Amazon Mini TV aims to offer the best content from across tech news, comedy shows, mini-series, beauty, food, and more. The only glitch a viewer will have to face is the advertisements in between. Despite that, the platform offers a variety of new series you must watch this weekend.

Here is a list of mini-series for a quick binge this weekend on Amazon Mini TV

#1 Please Find Attached

Two colleagues who decide to become flatmates, eventually fall in love as they gradually grow close to each other in the journey of life. A cute short story that one can relate to, Please Find Attached stars Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh, and Vaibhavi Upadhyay. Watch the show on the go on Mini TV.

IMDB Rating: 8.4

#2 Crushed

A comedy-drama series apt for those who enjoy high school drama. Staring Rudraksh Jaiswal, Urvi Singh, Aadhya Anand and others in lead roles, the high school romance is a feel-good watch. The story revolves around two characters who ago unnoticed under the shadow of popular friends, find their way out and fall in love in the process.

IMDB Rating: 9.2

#3 Couple Goals

Addressing the issues of relationships, the dynamic changes that take place over time, and the importance of being together is what this series talks about. Yet another series that is completely relatable to the youth. The drama and romance of this series make it a present-day watch. Kritika Avasthi and Nikhil Vijay are cast for the lead roles. With two seasons to binge on, watch the show for free on Amazon Mini TV.

IMDB Rating: N/A

#4 Adulting

Staring a young cast Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama in lead roles, the comedy show is one to lift your lousy mood. The coming of age story of two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent women in the urban city of Mumbai. The mini-series has two seasons to binge on this weekend.

IMDB Rating: 7.7

#5 Gupt Gyaan

Yet another short film surrounding the problem of high school kids. The whole plot revolves around the factor of the delayed menstrual cycle, convincing the lead actors that they are pregnant. The young couple stuck in dilemma tread carefully to get themselves out of the mess. The short film stars, Vishesh Bansal, and Ashlesha Thakur

IMDB Rating: 7.5

#6 Kaali Peeli Tales

An anthology of 6 bitter-sweet stories. The mini-stories of this mini-series captures the essence of love, relationships, and life in the dream city of Mumbai. The show’s cast includes Gauhar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Vinay Pathak, Sharib Hasmi, and others in lead roles.

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Let us know which one is your favourite show on the new Amazon Mini TV in the comments below.