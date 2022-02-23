A bunch of K-Drama series are set for their releases on the most loved small screen this February 2022 on Netflix. The month of February seems to be a binge-worthy season filled with K-Drama. These OTT releases are sure to keep you glued to your screens. From Juvenile Justice to Twenty-Five Twenty-One, the new releases have been creating a buzz. If you haven’t already caught up with the world on the K-Drama genre, it’s high time you do. With the best-in-class stories releasing on Netflix this month, get your accounts updated and start binge-watching.

Here is our list of the best 2022 K-Drama series February releases on Netflix:

#1 Juvenile Justice

The interesting legal Korean drama revolves around a judge who has to deal with the wrongdoings of minors. In the process of providing justice, she battles with the many facets of adulting. Juvenile Justice stars Kim Hye-Soo, Shin Jae- Hwi, Kim Mu-Yeol among others in the lead role. The series is up for release on Netflix on 25 February, 2022.

#2 Forecasting Love and Weather

Yet another Korean Rom-Com to satisfy your inner cupid, the story of this new series revolves around two young people who fall in love while working at the Korean weather forecast station. Therefore the name of the season, the interesting title has been spreading love on Netflix since 12 February, 2022. The show has 16 episodes for you to binge-watch this February.

#3 Thirty-Nine

A relatable story of best friends who stand together through thick and thin, experience life together at the age of 40. The trio learns about love and loss as they venture into the world unbreakable. The K-Drama that revolves around the story of long-time school friends is a story that one can connect to. The real-life like scenarios star Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, Kim Ji-hyun in lead roles. A perfect binge-watch this February.

#4 A Business Proposal

Belive in blind dates? well, the entire plot of the story that runs around a blind date will surely make you believe in one. Destined to meet each other, the CEO and employee of the same company are set to go on a blind date. The interesting storyline stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Gue in lead roles. Watch the series on Netflix streaming from 28 February 2022.

#5 Twenty-Five Twenty-One

The series is about the romantic stories of the lives of 5 characters spanning from the year 1998 to 2021. A young couple who meet when they are 22 and 18, but fall in love years later. Another story of a girl who makes it to the national fencing team. With many more interesting short stories, interesting plots, twists, and turns the K-Drama series is worth a binge this February. The series stars Kim Tae Ri, Choi Hyun Wook, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Joo Myung, and others in lead roles. The Korean drama has been streaming on Netflix since 12 February 2022.