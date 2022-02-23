Getting married soon? If you are on the hunt for the best convention centre in Visakhapatnam, we have got you covered. Enjoy a hassle-free wedding as you need not look any further. Elegant halls decked up with beautiful chandeliers, located in appropriate locations, this list of best convention centres in Visakhapatnam is sure to surprise you. The shore city is home to many convention centres, but these are the top choices that will make your wedding a grand affair.

Here is a list of the best convention centres in Visakhapatnam:

#1 Gadiraju Palace Convention Center

A palace-like convention centre, that is sure to touch the hearts of every guest is this Gadiraju Palace Convention Center. Located in the Mavvula Vani Palem Colony (MVP) the literal palace is one of the best options available in the city. Always bustling with the wedding crowd, be sure to book the venue months in advance. Built on the lines of the Lalitha Mahal Palace of Mysore, this venue is sure to make your wedding look like a big fat Indian wedding. The venue offers a huge convention hall of 25,000sft, 1 banquet hall, 1 board room, 60 guest rooms, and 2 restaurants.

#2 Vizag Conventions

One of the largest conventions out there, Vizag Conventions caters to all your needs. Be it a wedding or a large gathering with 2000 people or an intimate wedding with 50 guests, they have a variety of options at your service. Making it much easier for you, the venue also offers in-house catering and décor services. Contemporary and modern design elements decorate the interiors of this luxury convention centre. Located beside the cricket stadium at PM Palem, they offer you luxury in choice and location. Look no further, as it makes for one of the best choices in the city.

#3 A1 Grand The Convention

Located strategically by the Rushikonda Beach, your guests are sure to be in awe of this beachside wedding convention centre. The grand venue has a seating capacity of 2000 guests without making it look overcrowded. The helpful management also assists with the selection of the ideal menu, music, entertainment, and décor as per your dream wedding theme. The musical beach waves are sure to take your wedding to the next level. Though there is no direct access to the beach, the view is soothing. Be sure to check out this convention centre in Visakhapatnam if you plan to get married here in the city, but away from the noise. The dreamy venue is located in Rushikonda.

#4 S-Conventions

Apt for those looking for a traditional convention centre, The S Conventions is just the right choice. The beautifully light banquet hall is an open canvas for those who like to go crazy with their wedding decor. They offer all amenities and can host up to 1200 guests. The management also has an in-house team that offers a complete wedding planning and organization package for a timeless wedding. Located in Rushikonda, the venue is yet another option among the best wedding conventions in Visakhapatnam.

#5 MRC Kakatiya Convention Center

Yet another traditional convention centre in the city for those who want to do it the classic way. MRC Kakatiya convention centre has multiple banquet halls to suit your guest list. With a huge parking lot, you need not worry about creating any trouble for your guests. Located in Maddilapalem, the convention centre is a good option for those looking for a simple yet classy convention centre. One of the best in the city, be sure to visit this place during your hunt for the best convention centres in Visakhapatnam.