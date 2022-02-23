Vizag is not a small city, but a city of people who find happiness in small things. Sitting by the RK Beach, watching the waves, glistened by the sunrays, while munching on muri mixture, encapsulates a Sunday evening of a Vizagite. As blissful as it is, there sure is no harm in trying out new things. While a day at the sea soothes our soul, all of us could use some fun activities in Vizag to satisfy the adrenaline junkie in us. So put down your phone and connect with nature, family, friends, yourself, and most importantly the City of Destiny. The list comes in handy for the curious youngsters, the newbies, and the tourists too.

To tap the exploratory nature within us, a list of fun activities to do in Vizag has been put together.

Water Sports

In the spirit of adventure, let us make the best out of living in a coastal area. You can look up Livein Adventures, which offers scuba diving, kayaking, and boating. Additionally, jet-skiing, snorkelling, and other fascinating adventure can be availed at Rushikonda Beach. It is a refreshing experience and there are no better options than these for all the adventure sport lovers out there. You are bound to come out of this experience as a new person. As a caution, please read through all the guidelines and eligibility instructions before venturing into the sea.

Amusement Water Worlds

On the Pendurthi-Araku road, we have two amusement water worlds. One is Vizag Water World which charges Rs. 599 for adults and Rs. 449 for kids and the Amaravathi Water Park charges Rs. 200 per person. They have water pools and slides which would be perfect for an adventurous, playful day trip.

River Boating

Known to be one of the largest freshwater lakes in the district, Kondakarla Ava is filled with lotuses and beautiful landscapes. Besides boating, it also offers birdwatching of various migratory birds and picturesque views of the sunrise.

Trekking

Trekking has been one of the most popular weekend plans for the Vizagites. You cannot miss the chance to visit some of the most famous trekking stations in Andhra Pradesh, such as Jidhagada, Deomali, Araku, and Lambasingi, when you are in Vizag. Apart from giving you an adrenaline rush, these places also offer you a majestic view of the sunrise. You might want to choose the right company to keep you entertained on the trek, as they are long and tiring.

Beach Picnic

One cannot and does not want to exclude time spent at the shore, looking at the waves, while making a list of fun activities in Vizag. Yarada beach is the most ideal place for a beach picnic as it is more secluded and serene. The beach is lined with huts where people can sit and enjoy picnics. Lodging and eating facilities are also available nearby. Dream Valley Beach Resort, located by the beach, is the only place of note where people can grab a meal. Fewer footfalls and scenic beauty are what makes these pristine waters the go-to place for picnics. Another popular alternative is the Thotlakonda Beach, which has Buddhist heritage sites atop Thotlakonda Hill. A tourist attraction, the Natural Arch can also be covered on the day out. Folks can hit the Bay Watch Resort near Thotlakonda for food, beverages and sanitary purposes.

Gaming and fun activities

An avid lover of gaming? Well, Vizag will surely satisfy the urge to defeat your friends in your favourite games. From snooker clubs to gaming lounges, the city has a whole lot of places to spend quality time with your gaming buddies. CMR Central near Maddilapalem will entertain you with a bowling alley and cricket nets on the terrace.

Adventure activities

For all the adrenaline junkies in you, Vizag hosts a number of adventure activities such as zip-lining and off-roading. The A-Square Go-karting arena near Anandapuram is just more than a go-karting area. In addition to the high-speed sport, the place offers rock climbing and off-roading activities to the visitors. The Thajangi Reservior adds extra spice to your visit, where one can go on zip-lining.