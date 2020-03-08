All that’s in store at the new outlet of Bake My Wish in Vizag

A delicious new whiff of freshly baked goodies has been coming from the Yendada Hills. Intrigued with this, Yo! Vizag visits the newly opened second outlet of Bake My Wish.

The Setting

White ceramic pots placed upon pastel green framed French glass windows, overlooking the busy road, are the first things one sees upon entering Bake My Wish.

Designed over an area of 1,150 sqft, with a seating capacity of thirty, the place has a cosy ambience and soothing music. What is more fascinating is how every corner of the café is unique in its own way. From wooden shelves, with cane baskets smelling of buttery puffs and rolls, to neatly arranged glass jars with fresh cookies, there’s plenty to entice the senses. The sofa corner, designed with a contrasting colour to the interiors, complements the otherwise wooden seating and grey walls of the café. A dessert cart, parked in a corner adds to the aesthetics of the place.

The Fare

The menu at the new outlet of Bake My Wish offers dosa wraps, quick bites like sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, and hot drinks. Also, their interesting Andhra cuisine options like Avakai Annam, and Chicken Pulao for the non-veg palate, shouldn’t be missed. They now have newer options of fine desserts like cheesecakes in varied flavours of chocolate, blueberry and more. Crumbly tarts and stuffed doughnuts are also among the delights to be tried. For all the dosa lovers, the signature D-wraps have interesting additions too.

Seasonal Flavours

Crafted by a specialised pastry chef, the desserts at Bake My Wish are made out of fresh and locally procured ingredients to enhance your experience. The menu changes every week. Freshly made seasonal jams make for a definite buy as well.

By enhancing the art of baking, one is now in for a treat, as cakes will be customised to suit every price range. From economical picks to cakes crafted with varied textures, there is something for everyone. Going forward, they also plan to add more in the gluten-free and eggless options on a regular basis, which are now only available on advance order.

Yo! Savours

The newly introduced section of macaroons at Bake My WIsh comes in a range of flavours – all-time favourite chocolate to the unusual “banofee” (banana and coffee) flavour are recommended. Golden looking crispy croissants are definitely not to be missed. Eggless ones can also be made available on order. Chicken Wings are the newest on the menu. These are offered in flavours, ranging from Teriyaki to Ghost Pepper, with different spice levels to it.

PS: Check out the cake toppers and fondant figurines for those homemade desserts, available in various themes.

Walk into either of the outlets of Bake My Wish to relish these new offerings or the old.

Outlet: Yendada

Other Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

Time: 11 AM- 3 PM; 4 PM-10 PM

Contact: +91 9581738528