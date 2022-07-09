The Vizag Warriors registered their first win at the Andhra Premier League (APL) this evening against the Godavari Titans. While the Warriors put up a huge total of 185/5 in the first innings, the Titans were restricted to 141/9, thereby winning the match by a margin of 44 runs.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Godavari bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough. This led to an opening partnership of 98 between Vizag skipper Ashwin Hebbar (43 of 28) and Uppara Girinath (44 of 34) until Hebbar was cleaned up by SK Ismail. Dhruva Kumar Reddy and Naren Reddy were impressive towards the end of the first innings, scoring a quickfire 26 and 25, respectively.

SK Ismail was the only pick of the Godavari bowling line-up, giving away a mere 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picking up 4 important wickets. KV Sasikanth and Girish Vasu were hammered at a rate of 10.8 runs per over.

Godavari Titans too had a great start to the chase with the opening pair putting up 88 runs in 7.3 overs until Vamsi Krishna fell victim to G Mallikarjuna. Opener Hemanth Reddy scored an impressive 57 off 35, which included 5 maximums and 4 boundaries. Post the collapse of the opening pair, only two Godavari batsmen touched the double figures, with Yara Sandeep scoring 15 and Girish Vasu 10.

Vizag Warriors bowler M Anjeneyulu has bowled the most impressive spell of the Andhra Premier League (APL) so far, picking up 3 wickets for 6 runs and bowling 2 maidens in his quota. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling display.

