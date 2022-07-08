On Friday, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) announced that the Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be upgraded with a hefty budget of Rs 393 crores. The RLDA has also invited bidders to quote for the same. As a part of this major development initiative, the station will have state-of-the-art skywalks for a smooth flow of passengers between the platforms, a smart parking management system, and several other upgrades.

The RLDA stated that the motive behind this upgrade is to provide a better experience for the passengers travelling through the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. It is also aimed at improving the local economy, said the Vice-Chairman of RLDA. After the planned upgrade, the station will house an IOT0based smart parking system and also a commercial area above it.

The authorities are also planning the facility of pre-booking a parking slot through a mobile app. Retiring rooms, cloakrooms, and commercial spaces will be facelifted as a part of this project. A roof plaza shall also be constructed above the platforms to serve as waiting areas for the passengers.

A pre-bid meeting was held on 29 June 2022 with developers and contractors during which they were informed that bids will be accepted till 12 August 2022. The completion period for this project was specified as 36 months from the day of starting the works.

This upgrade of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be an added asset to the city’s growing economy, which is set to receive a boost with major IT companies planning to set up their branches in the city. It is also known that Infosys will soon open its office in Visakhapatnam.

