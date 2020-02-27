AA Fans Assemble: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is now streaming on Netflix and Sun NXT

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde fans can rejoice as their latest hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is now streaming on two major OTT platforms. You can now watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo online on Netflix and Sun NXT.

Sankranthi 2020 was an eventful one for the Telugu moviegoers as Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did exceptional numbers at the box office. Allu Arjun’s outing, after a break from the silver screen for nearly two years, paid off with a blockbuster hit. With this, the actor-director duo delivered a hat-trick hit. Previously, they had worked together for Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy, which were both successful at the BO.

The movie won accolades for engaging plot points featuring an ensemble of veteran actors including Murali Sarma, Tabu and Jayaram Subramaniam in important roles. The emotional drama, which was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, succeeded in holding the audience’s captive with its familial tale. Led by a smashingly impressive Allu Arjun, the film was shot straight from Trivikram’s typical canvas and was backed by brilliant artwork and incredible music by SS Thaman. Chartbusters like Samajavaragamana, by Sid Sriram, Ramulo Ramula, by Anurag Kulkarni, and Butta Bomma, by Armaan Malik, ensured the fans were hooked to the movie’s magic, even weeks later after its release.

Last month, the cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo visited Visakhapatnam to celebrate the movie’s massive success with fans from the port city. Success meets were subsequently held in Tirupati, Karnataka, and Kerala.

So what are you waiting for? Log on to your Netflix or Sun NXT accounts and get swooned over by Allu Arjun and his swag in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo once again.