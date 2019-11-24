All the addictive songs we listen to in Telugu movies of late seem to have a stamp of Sid Sriram on them, right from Samajavaragamana in Ala Vaikunthapuram lo to Kadalalle in Dear Comrade. The Tamil boy has won our hearts over with his beautiful renditions of seemingly difficult songs. Here are some of the tracks the Carnatic singer has rendered, that we just can’t stop listening to!

7 incredibly addictive songs of Sid Sriram on our loop right now:

1. Too Hype (Kohinoor)

Divine’s Kohinoor album that released this year was much hyped by the rapper’s fans. What was a total refresher in the album dominated by Divine’s rap lyrics was Sid Sriram’s voice in Too Hype. Coupled with a groovy hip-hop beat, the track is a hit with Sid Sriram hyping us up!

2. Ninnu Chuse Anandamlo (Nani’s Gang Leader)

The catchy romantic number has Sid Sriram taking the lead on the vocals and music director Anirudh Ravichander backing him up. The lyrics written by Ananta Sriram make us dreamy!

3. Arere Manasa (Falaknuma Das)

Music Director Vivek Sagar hit the nail on its head by getting Sid Sriram on board for Arere Manasa from Falaknuma Das. The track stands out among all other songs in the album and has us crooning all day.

4. 6 Weeks (Entropy)

The song was composed by the singer himself, from his album Entropy that released in 2018. While the entire album gives us a sneak peek into the singer’s immense musical talent, 6 Weeks stands out as a song that we continue to play on repeat!

5. It Isn’t True (Entropy)

Another track from the Entropy album that Sid Sriram renders effortlessly. It’s a perfect companion for laid-back chilly winter evenings.

6. Kadalalle (Dear Comrade)

There’s something about the track that feels warm no matter how many times we listen to it. Do check out the Tamil version of the Dear Comrade music album too. The tunes are familiar and sound equally beautiful.

7. Yadike (Kadali)

The song that introduced Sid Sriram to the Telugu/Tamil music scene is unconventional in its R&B style rendition. It showed the Telugu and Tamil audiences that Sid is super versatile and can carry off any track with ease and grace.

While numbers like Maate Vinaduga, Adiga Adiga, Inkem Inkem Kaavaale are our eternal favourites, the above-mentioned tracks put us in a good mood too.