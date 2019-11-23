Visakhapatnam couple commits suicide after nine months of marriage

In a tragic turn of events, a young couple who got married nine months ago allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. Identified as K Narendra Kumar and Dilleswari, the two were just 22 and 21 years respectively.

Police said that the couple returned home from a wedding at 10 PM, and hadn’t come out of the house till 10 AM the next morning, raising the neighbours’ suspicion. When there was no response from the couple for a long time, the neighbours alerted the police who broke into the house in Visakhapatnam only to find the couple hanging from a ceiling fan.

Dilleswari was a housewife and Narendra was working at a private firm in the Autonagar area in Gajuwaka. Relatives speculated that the couple might have committed suicide due to financial difficulties. Some others were of the opinion that Dilleswari had an abortion post which her health deteriorated. Added financial difficulties in such mentally disturbing times could have been the reason for their death, they said. The police haven’t released a final statement on the matter yet and are still probing the issue.

Nine months ago, the couple approached their parents seeking permission to get married. Since they were from different castes, their parents didn’t oblige. However, they got married anyway, going against their wishes.