Kailasagiri ropeway likely to be upgraded soon in Vizag

Kailasagiri ropeway is not only one of the prime tourist attractions in Vizag but also brings back fond memories to all the city-dwellers. Offering a stunning view of Vizag, the ropeway is a hot favourite among locals and tourists alike. As per the latest plans, the Kailasagiri ropeway is up for an upgrade and a possible extension.

According to a report by TOI, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has been planning to upgrade the passenger ropeway at Kailasagiri hilltop park. Invitations will be sent out to private parties seeking proposals for the upgradation soon. Discussions are underway to extend the ropeway even further. Reasons for the upgrade include advancements in the field of ropeways around the world. Government officials state that the current cable cars can accommodate up to four passengers each. With the installation of the new cars, up to eight people can be accommodated comfortably in a single car.

Previously, the VMRDA procured a fitness certificate for the ropeway via assistance from the Andhra University. Post-inspection, the certificate was granted to the officials and is valid till next year. While the existing facilities are in top shape, the authorities wish to make the ropeway better by employing the usage of the latest technology, to keep up with the quality of ropeways in the rest of the country.

Authorities have stated that a meeting will be arranged with the private entity that has been running the ropeway so far, to discuss the upgradation plans and future measures. The same organisation had reportedly executed an advanced ropeway project in Kolkata recently.

The VMRDA has even produced a short film that speaks of the rich Telugu heritage and history and how it evolved over the years. The clip that’s less than twenty minutes long will be played at the Kailasagiri Hilltop Park museum once vetted.