This week is full of excitement for a plethora of reasons. With Holi getting the whole country into a jovial mood, there are many that want to head out and enjoy the various celebrations in each and every corner of their cities. However, there might be some that want to stay home and enjoy the holidays of this pleasant portion of the year. For those that don’t feel the urge to be drawn out of the house, there are plenty of options to stay entertained at home. There are several movies releasing on OTT this week of March that are definitely worth checking out if you find yourself in need of some entertainment that you can enjoy at home.

Here are 9 movies releasing on OTT this week of March that you can enjoy as part of your own private Holi celebration.

Christopher

Christopher is a vigilante cop, who is failed by the system of law, which forces him to push his limits. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, this action film stars Mammootty, Amala Paul, Sneha Prasanna, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 9 March 2023

Christy

Roy joins Christy’s tuition classes because he was failing class. They become good friends as the story progresses. However, when Christy lands a job abroad, Roy’s life changes. Directed by Alvin Henry, this comedy film stars Malavika Mohanna, Mathew Thomas, Joy Mathew, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Sony Liv

Release date: 10 March 2023

Rekha

Set in the Bandadka village in Kasaragod, this story revolves around Rekha and Arjun’s budding love. Directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, this drama film stars Vincy Aloshious and Unni Lalu in notable roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 March 2023

Kuttey

This movie depicts how the tension builds as three stray gangs happen to cross paths on a rainy night in Mumbai’s outskirts. Kuttey is a Hindi crime thriller starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and others. This movie is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 March 2023

Dada

An unmarried couple about to finish college are stunned by an unintentional pregnancy. Due to difficult circumstances the father is left to raise the child as a single parent. This movie stars Kavin and Aparna Das in lead roles and is directed by Ganesh K. Babu.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 10 March 2023

Run Baby Run

A happy-go-lucky man, with a simplistic view of life, gets entangled in a series of plot twists and races against time. The Tamil thriller movie stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh & others. The movie is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 10 March 2023

Boudi Canteen

A young woman with a passion for cooking wants to turn her passion into a business and profit from it. However, as she sets out to do so, her challenges start to mount and her life becomes harder to manage. This movie stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Subhashree Ganguly in lead roles. It is also directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 10 March 2023

Chang Can Dunk

Chang, a teenager, is a basketball fanatic who wants nothing more than to dunk and get the girl one day. In the process of trying to be impressive, he ends up learning more about himself, and the people around him. Bloom Li, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, and others star in the English family movie, directed by Jingyi Shao.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 10 March 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun

With a serial killer running wild through the streets of London, a disgraced but brilliant cop must take matters into his own hands. He breaks out of prison and sets out to hunt down this criminal. The movie stars Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Andy Serkis. It is directed by Jamie Payne.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 March 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.